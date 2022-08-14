Why Jahan Dotson will go over OVER on receiving yards and what it means for your fantasy football draft

With the 16th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders drafted wide receiver Jahan Dotson out of Penn State. He played for the Nittany Lions for four years and had a breakout year his senior year. Dotson played in 12 games and had 91 receptions for 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns. He will now join the Commanders and quarterback Carson Wentz for his rookie season.

611.5 receiving yards: Over (-115) or Under (-115)

Our pick: Over 611.5 receiving yards

The Commanders have been looking for a solid wide receiver to complement Terry McLaurin and hope to have found him. The Washington receivers had a tough go of it last year as the second leading receiver was running back J.D. McKissic. There was a rag-tag crew of receiving options that were arguably less talented than Dotson. Even with McLaurin being the No. 1 receiver, there should be ample time for Dotson to rack up at least 612 receiving yards.

3.5 receiving touchdowns: Over (-130) or Under (+100)

Our pick: Over 3.5 receiving touchdowns

McLaurin ended with five touchdowns in 17 games. Even receivers that weren’t the most talented snuck into the end zone three or four times. The biggest question here is what kind of rapport Dotson can build with Wentz. If they get on the same page early, Dotson would not only be a solid option but also a reliable red-zone target. He should finish with at least four scores as a rookie.

Fantasy football insight

Dotson is being drafted as the WR68 in half-PPR scoring halfway through the 15th round of 12-team league drafts. Dotson’s numbers aren’t expected to be crazy this season, but his usage should at least net him FLEX appeal some weeks. If the Commanders are facing a team with poor defensive play against wideouts, Dotson could crack a lineup. For the whole season, if he ends up hitting the overs, he isn’t going to be considered a league winner by any means, but could help you win a week or two with solid performances.

