Why Baker Mayfield will go OVER passing yards, TDs and what it means for your fantasy football draft

As it was expected, following the Deshaun Watson trade, Baker Mayfield requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns. It took some time, but the Browns and Carolina Panthers finally agreed to a deal sending Mayfield to Carolina in exchange for 2024 fifth-round pick, which could become a fourth-rounder.

Here’s a look at Mayfield’s player totals for the season courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, and how we think you should approach them for the 2022 season.

Baker Mayfield 3700.5 passing yards: Over (-110) or Under (-110)

Our pick: Over

In his first two seasons in the NFL, Baker went over this total. His past two years he fell short, but those were also years he dealt with injuries. Baker seems to be healthy and in full control of the QB1 job in Carolina. With DJ Moore and Robbie Anderson, Mayfield has two real threats on the wide receiving core to get the ball to. I think we see Mayfield shock many fans this season and have one of the best of his career,

Baker Mayfield 22.5 passing TDs: Over (-125) or Under (+105)

Our pick: Over

Mayfield has gone over this total twice in his career as well. Last season, he didn’t, but the shoulder injury he dealt with had a major impact on his play. Through his career, Mayfield has been good in the red zone and that plays a huge role in this pick. I think we will also see the Panthers get Christian McCaffrey involved a bunch in the passing game, which will help with both of these totals.

Fantasy football insight

The most important thing for Baker this season is to stay healthy. When fully healthy, Mayfield is a true threat. As I think he’s healthy, Baker would be a good pick in season-long fantasy drafts. I don't think many people would draft him too high, so he would be available in later rounds. The new scenery should be a big help for him as well. He was overly criticized during his time in Cleveland in my opinion, but there haven't been many people talking about him since he was traded.

