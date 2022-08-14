Tips and strategy for winning your 2-QB fantasy football league

Starting only one quarterback in your fantasy football league is for the birds. Amp up the excitement by getting in a two-quarterback league. Why is it more exciting? Because adding a second quarterback to your lineup means probably another 25-30 touchdowns, and who doesn’t love touchdowns?

Here are some tips for how to win your two-QB fantasy league this year.

Settings

If you are in a two-quarterback league, one of the first things you must do is see what touchdowns are worth in your league. Most leagues are set at four points per passing TD, but if your league gives six points per TD, that’s going to put an even higher premium on the top performers at the position. Most leagues will award one point for every 25 passing yards and might include some bonuses for certain yardage benchmarks. Two or three points may also be deducted for interceptions and fumbles lost. And if you play in a league that deducts points for sacks taken, implore your league mates to make a change. It’s incredibly annoying to see your fantasy team lose points simply because your QB has a sieve blocking in front of him.

For the purposes of this article, we’ll assume that all other scoring and roster settings are standard (two RBs, two WRs, TE, WR/RB flex, etc).

First-round pick

Running back remains a crucial position at the top of any draft, but get ready to see a handful of QBs come off the board in the first round of a two-quarterback league. If you want Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes or Justin Herbert, you’ll have to get them in the first round. The same might go for Joe Burrow, but you might be able to snag him either at the turn or early in the second round. If you spend your first pick on a running back or wide receiver, Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray should be the top QBs available in Round 2.

When to draft a QB?

Uh, early. There’s no waiting on QB here. The pickings can get kind of ugly — Justin Fields? Trevor Lawrence? — by Round 6. The preferred strategy here is to take one of those safe, high-end quarterbacks within the first two rounds, and try to shoot for an upside play later on, such as Tua Tagovailoa in Round 5. If you feel good about your two starters, you can hold off on drafting another QB for a while and then see if Carson Wentz or Zach Wilson can turn into a value pick in the middle rounds. But most teams in your league will have probably rostered at least two QBs by the start of Round 10.

When to draft a TE?

You never want to stay committed to one draft strategy; you want to stay fluid and react if something unexpected occurs. So, while there are definitely scenarios in which taking a tight end early is prudent, it’s probably best to wait. You will miss out on the likes of Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, Kyle Pitts, etc. But if you start only one tight end, it’s much more important to stock up on those RBs, WRs and QBs before prospecting for a value play at TE later on. Say, Mike Gesicki after pick No. 150? That seems pretty sharp.

Sleeper picks

Jameis Winston is outside of the top 20 quarterbacks right now, according to ADP. With Alvin Kamara still around, Jarvis Landry now in the fold, and Michael Thomas returning from injury, Winston has three outstanding, dependable receivers.

Is it weird to call Aaron Rodgers a sleeper? It’s not the right tag, but he is a value pick. We all know who’s missing from his receiving corps, but Rodgers has been a top-10 fantasy QB in each season in which he was healthy since 2008. And yet, he’s currently being drafted outside of the top 12 at the position.

Players to fade

Patrick Mahomes is still one of the most talented players in the entire league. But after the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill and then “replaced” him with the likes of JuJu Smith-Schuster, rookie Skyy Moore and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, there are too many concerns about what this offense will look like in order to spend an early-first-round pick on Kansas City’s leader.

Summary

You will have to be very active in the QB market early in your draft in order to prevail as league champion. That probably means spending two of your first five or six picks on quarterbacks. From there, feel free to prospect with a couple of darts throws later on.