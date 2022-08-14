Why D’Andre Swift will go OVER on rushing yards and touchdowns and what it means for your fantasy football draft

D’Andre Swift has had a different first two years in the NFL. When given the ball, it is clear he can make plays, but the Lions haven't given him as big of a workload as many thought they should. The Lions have had some struggles in Swift's career, but there is some hope for success this season.

Here’s a look at Swift’s player totals for the season courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, and how we think you should approach them for the 2022 season.

D’Andre Swift rushing yards: Over 850.5 (-115) or Under (-115)

Our pick: Over

Getting Swift the ball is the most important part about all these props. This is the first year that I expect him to have an RB1 workload. He’s proven that he is a legitimate playmaker when they give him the ball. As long as he stays healthy, I have no doubt that he goes over this number.

D’Andre Swift rushing TDs: Over 6.5 (-115) or Under (-115)

Our pick: Over

The Lions should have many red zone opportunities this season as their offense has improved. With Swift making that step forward, he should go over this touchdown total easily. As a rookie, he rushed for eight touchdowns, and last season he added five more. As he’s more comfortable with the relatively new coaching staff, his numbers will continue to go up.

Fantasy football insight

I honestly think drafting is a great plan for season-long fantasy football. Swift’s ability in the passing game makes him even more valuable on fantasy. As I think he goes over both of these totals, Swift can be a quality RB2 or maybe even flex on the regular season-long fantasy teams.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.