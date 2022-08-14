Why Najee Harris will go OVER on Rushing Yards and what it means for your fantasy football draft

Najee Harris is entering his second year in the league, looking to build off a strong rookie season. He was named a pro bowler in his first year after collecting 1,667 all-purpose yards and ten total touchdowns. Coming out of Alabama, there was a lot to expect from him, and he lived up to it last year. With the league on notice, will he still be as productive?

Below, we’ll take a look at his 2022 totals futures at DraftKings Sportsbook and what it means for fantasy football.

Najee Harris Rushing Yards 1150.5 : Over (-115) or Under (-115)

Our pick: Over

Harris was able to rush for 1,200 yards without a good offensive line and bad quarterback play. Setting the number at 1,150 seems like a trap, but he proved he is a good running back. With over 307 carries last year, he showed that he can carry a large workload and will have even more this year. His 3.9 yards per carry should improve as well.

Najee Harris 9.5 Rushing TDs: Over (+100) or Under (-130)

Our pick: Over

Even if Mitch Trubisky is the Steelers’ quarterback this year, the offense should be marginally better than last year. If Trubisky has improved, he helps because he also has the threat of the run when used properly. Harris had seven rushing touchdowns last year and should be able to get three more with the increased volume he will see this season. Benny Snell is the backup, so Harris will likely get the bulk of the carries. The over is the play.

Fantasy football insight

Harris is an RB. 1 right now, so these projections are in line with what you would expect from him. He should get over 1,150 yards, but it will be hard for him to have way over 1,200. The one thing that will help his fantasy numbers is his ability to catch out of the backfield. He caught 74 passes for 467 yards, and that is immensely valuable in a PPR.

