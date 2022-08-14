Why Russell Wilson will go UNDER on passing yards and OVER on touchdowns and what it means for your fantasy football draft

Russell Wilson was apart of one of the biggest trades this offseason as he was traded to the Denver Broncos for Drew Lock, Noah Want, Shelby Harris, and a number of picks. It will be interesting to see Wilson in a new uniform as he’s spent his whole career in a Seattle Seahawks uniform. Here’s a look at Wilson’s player totals for the season courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, and how we think you should approach them for the 2022 season.

Russell Wilson 4100.5 passing yards: Over (-110) or Under (-110)

Our pick: Under

Wilson will take some time to get used to his new receivers. While I expect Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy to have great seasons, Wilson played with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett the past few years who have different skillsets. Losing Tim Patrick really hurt them and they don't have Noah Fant anymore, so I think there will be some ups and downs for this offense. I also expect the Broncos to use the running game more than Seattle did.

Russell Wilson 31.5 passing TDs: Over (-110) or Under (-110)

Our pick: Over

Throughout his career, Wilson has thrived in passing touchdowns. While I think the yardage will be down, I still expect Wilson to have red zone success. Over the past few years, the Broncos have struggled scoring in the red zone and Wilson can immediately come in and fix those issues.

Fantasy football insight

Wilson will be a solid season-long fantasy draft pick, but not great. Drafting him in the middle rounds would be a great spot. It will take a few weeks for him to get comfortable with the new offense. If they can protect him, he should have another strong season.

