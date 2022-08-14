Why Jonathan Taylor will go OVER on rushing yards, TDs and what it means for your fantasy football draft

After racking up 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns in the 2021-22 campaign, Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor ranks as the top player to draft in fantasy football. There was simply no slowing down the 23-year-old ball carrier last year, and given the trust he’s earned around the Indianapolis Colts’ organization, there’s no reason why he can’t reach that level once again. Here’s a look at Taylor’s player totals for the season courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, and how we think you should approach them for the 2022 season.

Jonathan Taylor rushing yards: Over 1,450.5 (-115) or Under (-115)

Our pick: Over

Before we go ahead and put a potential down-year in the air for Taylor, let’s take a moment to appreciate how unique his second NFL season was. No other running back came within 550 rushing yards of Taylor’s total last season, and he also comfortably led in touchdowns and rushing attempts (332). One could argue the Colts slow down his workload in 2022, but he should still leap over his 1,450-mark, especially if he plays anywhere close to his 767 snaps from last season.

Jonathan Taylor rushing TDs: Over 13.5 (-115) or Under (-115)

Our pick: Over

Colts head coach Frank Reich ran the football 499 times (sixth in the NFL) with his offense last season. Taylor saw 89 carries in the red zone, and capitalized for scores on 14, per FantasyPros. If that usage continues, it should be expected that Taylor will hit this over with virtually nothing in his path.

Fantasy football insight

The Colts traded for QB Matt Ryan this offseason, with hopes of bringing some refinement to the passing game. Reich seems inclined to balance out the offense more effectively in Year 5 as Indy’s head coach, and believes Ryan is the quarterback that can make it possible. Even so, don’t complicate it. Taylor has given fantasy managers little reason to doubt him as he enters his third campaign, and is projected to lead the NFL in rushing yards again. He is the obvious No. 1 pick in fantasy football in 2022.

