Why Mac Jones will go UNDER on passing yards and touchdowns and what it means for your fantasy football draft

Mac Jones shocked a good portion of NFL fans this past season as he led the Patriots to the playoffs in his rookie season. During training camp, many wondered if he would even start as he battled with Cam Newton for the QB1 job. Heading into this season, many people are expecting more from Jones. Here’s a look at Wilson’s player totals for the season courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, and how we think you should approach them for the 2022 season.

Mac Jones 3,950.5 passing yards: Over (-110) or Under (-110)

Our pick: Under

While Mac Jones was impressive for the most part last season, he also had some luck. Like the game where he threw just three passes and the Patriots went on to win the game. But the Patriots will rely much more on their defense and run game ahead of their passing game. I don't expect to see too much from the passing offense this season and I think the Patriots will regress this season.

Mac Jones 23.5 passing TDs: Over (-125) or Under (+105)

Our pick: Under

From what was expected, Jones had an impressive rookie season where he threw for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was able to make he playoffs, but had major struggles in that game. Like I said above, I think the running backs do much more than the passing offense this season and we see Jones’ numbers decrease a bit.

Fantasy football insight

I would stay away from Mac Jones in season-long fantasy. Bill Belichick players are never the best choices on fantasy and he’s made that known. But regardless, I don't see Mac Jones haven't a great season. I think some people are high on him because of what he did as a rookie, but I don't see that continuing.

