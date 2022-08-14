Why Lamar Jackson will go OVER passing yards, TDs and what it means for your fantasy football draft

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has been one of the most fun quarterbacks in the NFL to watch since being drafted back in 2018. The disrespect he’s received from “analysts” has been wrong and usually bias. When on the field, the Ravens are one of the top teams in the NFL and teams struggle to stop him. Coming off a season which ended with injury, look for Jackson to have a ton of success. Here’s a look at Jackson’s player totals for the season courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, and how we think you should approach them for the 2022 season.

Lamar Jackson 3,550.5 passing yards: Over (-120) or Under (+100)

Our pick: Over

Lamar has yet to go over this total, but I am expecting a big year out of him this season. A big thing to watch out for this season is the Ravens tight end play. In the passing game, Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely will be great for Lamar as they’re both more athletic and faster than the regular tight end. I expect teams to sell out to stop the run against the Ravens this season, and Lamar will make that hurt quickly.

Lamar Jackson 24.5 passing TDs: Over (-110) or Under (-110)

Our pick: Over

Jackson has gone over this total in two of the four years he’s been in the NFL and he would've cam close last season if healthy. As long as Jackson is healthy this season, I fully expect him to go over this total. Look for the Ravens offense to have much more success than many think this season.

Fantasy football insight

Jackson is one of my top fantasy quarterbacks this season. He is up there with Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes among the top QBs being drafted in fantasy leagues. Jackson’s ability to throw and run are vital in fantasy and give him an edge on other QBs who lack mobility.

