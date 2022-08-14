Why Joe Mixon will go OVER on rushing yards and what it means for your fantasy football draft

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon was at his best in 2021. He started 16 games and achieved career-high totals in carries, yards and touchdowns while catching over 40 passes. It was a solid bounce back season after a foot injury costs him most of the 2020 season.

Below, we’ll take a look at his 2022 totals futures at DraftKings Sportsbook and what it means for fantasy football.

Joe Mixon 1050.5 rushing yards: Over (-115) or Under (-115)

Our pick: Over

Mixon, 26, is in his prime as a No. 1 back and as long as he remains healthy he should put up his best numbers as a pro over the next three seasons. The Cincinnati offense is stacked the offensive line made major improvements in the offseason, all this bodes well for Mixon’s productivity.

Joe Mixon 10.5 rushing TDs: Over (-115) or Under (-115)

Our pick: Over

With the most Cincinnati invested on the offensive line I think they will be running the ball a lot more in goal-line situations. Mixon had 13 touchdowns last year, I think he could 15 or more in 2022.

Fantasy football insight

I am very high on Mixon in 2022 because I believe he can be even more involved in the receiving game and surpass the 50-catch mark to go along with 1,200+ rushing yards and 15+ rushing touchdowns. Mixon should be one of the first five running backs off the draft board.

