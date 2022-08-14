Why Cooper Kupp will go OVER on receiving yards, TDs and what it means for your fantasy football draft

Cooper Kupp heads into his sixth NFL campaign with 433 career receptions for 5,517 yards and 40 touchdowns. He’ll look to keep the magic going in the Los Angeles Rams offense, as the defending champions start their road to repeat.

1,300.5 receiving yards: Over (-115) or Under (-115)

Our pick: Over

Following the second-greatest season for receiving yards (1,947) in NFL history, Kupp looks to avoid any possible regression in his team’s push for another Super Bowl. While it would be nothing short of astonishing to see him top any of his performances from 2021, it’s hard to see a world where defenses won’t cling to him from the get-go. Even as the focal point for an opponent every week, Kupp’s route running prowess is special, and head coach Sean McVay’s offense will make sure to accommodate it.

11.5 receiving TDs: Over (+115) or Under (-115)

Our pick: Over

It’s going to be an adjustment early on for Kupp, considering the various weapons they have on the offensive side of the football this season. While it’s presumed that he’ll draw the most attention, teams can only ignore the likes of Cam Akers and Allen Robinson for so long before they have to switch gears. Regardless, Kupp saw 11.2 targets per game in 2021, so he’ll have more opportunities than necessary for him to hit 12 TDs.

Fantasy football insight

Kupp is the current No. 1 WR in essentially all fantasy football formats in 2022, and rightfully so. While defenses will assuredly look to find an answer for him this season, he’s set to be Matthew Stafford’s favorite target in the passing game.

