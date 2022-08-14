Why A.J. Brown will go OVER on receiving yards and touchdowns and what it means for your fantasy football draft

A.J. Brown finds himself on a new team as he was traded during the 2022 NFL Draft. The Tennessee Titans sent him to the Philadelphia Eagles, where Brown joins quarterback Jalen Hurts and fellow star wideout DeVonta Smith. Brown has already been signed to an extension with the team as he looks to continue the hot start to his career in a new uniform.

Below, we’ll take a look at his 2022 totals futures at DraftKings Sportsbook and what it means for fantasy football.

1,025.5 receiving yards: Over (-115) or Under (-115)

Our pick: over 1,025.5 yards

The Eagles offense will be one of the more interesting to watch as the season starts. Hurts’ biggest knock against him is that he is a sub-par passer, and the addition of Brown will remove any excuses if he doesn’t perform well. Brown played in only 13 games a season ago and still came down with 869 yards. He was over the 1,050 mark in his first two seasons, and he should get back to that streak if he can stay healthy. Brown will have more competition for targets, but his talent will rise to the top and should tally at least 1,026 yards this season.

6.5 receiving TDs: Over (-125) or Under (-105)

Our pick: over 6.5 receiving touchdowns

The top pass catchers for Philadelphia last season have five touchdowns (Smith) and four touchdowns for tight end Dallas Goedert. Hurts is expected to take a step forward this year with the addition of Brown. The new Eagle had 19 touchdowns in his first two seasons and had five touchdowns last year, and missed four games. Even though he is going to have greater competition for targets and touchdowns, he is one of the best wide receivers in the league for a reason. If he can get on the same page with Hurts early, Brown should tally at least seven scores this year.

Fantasy football insight

Brown is being drafted as the WR11 in half-PPR scoring and is getting drafted in the third round of 12-team leagues. Smith is being drafted as the WR37 in the eighth round. Brown has a clear advantage when it comes to expected outcomes. If he can stay healthy, he should remain one of the top wide receivers in the league. Even if he and Hurts struggle early on, Brown will still make plays and be fantasy relevant.

