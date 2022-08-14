Why Justin Herbert will go OVER passing yards, TDs and what it means for your fantasy football draft

The Los Angeles Chargers have been knocking on the door to make a deep playoff run for the last two years, and expectations say that 2022 might be their time. Justin Herbert heads into his third campaign as one of the NFL’s most exciting and daring quarterbacks. Here’s a look at Herbert’s player totals for the season courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, and how we think you should approach them for the 2022 season.

Justin Herbert’s passing yards: Over 4700.5 (-110) or Under (-110)

Our pick: Over

Coming off two seasons with at least 4,300 passing yards and 31 touchdowns, it’s clear that Herbert is going to be around the league for many years to come. With Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Joshua Palmer and Jalen Guyton all returning to the receiving unit, Herbert has all of the continuity he needs to surpass his preseason betting total.

Justin Herbert’s passing TDs: Over 36.5 (-110) or Under (-110)

Our pick: Over

What gives Herbert a serious leg up in his stat categories is the fact he has a running back in Austin Ekeler who’s prolific at both carrying the football and running routes. All five of the aforementioned players combined for 30 of Herbert’s 38 touchdowns through the air.

Fantasy football insight

Herbert trailed only Tom Brady last season in passing attempts and yardage. He was third in passing touchdowns, and he probably could’ve done better if Ekeler wasn’t flourishing so much out of the backfield. FantasyPros has the 24-year-old being selected as the overall QB3 behind Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, which is great value considering he led both of them in four different statistical categories in 2021.

