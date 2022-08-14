Why Davante Adams will go OVER on receiving yards and touchdowns and what it means for your fantasy football draft

Davante Adams was apart of one of the biggest offseason trades. Prior to last season, most fans expected it to be Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams final year in Green Bay. After Aaron Rodgers resigned, there was hope, but Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders just a week later.

Here’s a look at Adams’ player totals for the season courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, and how we think you should approach them for the 2022 season.

Adams 1200.5 receiving yards: Over (-115) or Under (-115)

Our pick: Over

Over the past few years, Adams has been the best receiver in the NFL. Some are worried with him playing without Aaron Rodgers, but it’s the best case scenario for him as he gets to play with one of his best friends and college quarterback. Carr is an underrated receiver and will get the ball to Adams a bunch. In three of the last four years, he went way over this total.

Adams 10.5 receiving TDs: Over (+100) or Under (-130)

Our pick: Over

This is a tough number which I think will end right around 10-11 touchdowns. But I am leaning towards the over with the relationship between Derek Carr and Adams. I think Adams will have a career high in targets this season and the Raiders will get him the ball as much as they can in the red zone.

Fantasy football insight

I think Adams will finish the season as a top three fantasy receiver in the NFL. He has two of the highest numbers among receivers. As long as Adams and Carr stay healthy, we could see Adams put up historic number once again. He is the best wide receiver Carr has had since taking over the Raiders.

