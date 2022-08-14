Why Javonte Williams will go OVER on rushing yards, TDs and what it means for your fantasy football draft

Javonte Williams finished his rookie campaign with 203 carries for 903 yards and four touchdowns, and the road could be paved for him to erupt even more this season. The Denver Broncos, led my their new quarterback Russell Wilson, will look to improve on their 7-10 record.

Below, we’ll take a look at his 2022 totals futures at DraftKings Sportsbook and what it means for fantasy football.

945.5 rushing yards: Over (-105) or Under (-125)

Our pick: Over

In one of the more surprising preseason projections, the experts have Williams failing to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in 2022. Even with Melvin Gordon still clearly set for touches out of the backfield, Williams will be the preferred option after proving his ability to the Broncos organization last year. He came close to reaching his current mark for rushing yards, despite splitting reps with Gordon, which gives reason to believe he’ll get over the hump this season as a top NFL RB.

7.5 rushing TDs: Over (+100) or Under (-130)

Our pick: Over

While it’s going be difficult for Williams to beat out Gordon on most weeks for touches, he matched his backfield mate for carries and finished as the overall RB15 in fantasy football. There’s plenty of room for growth there, and it appears the Broncos are going to incorporate Williams more in the red zone for the upcoming year. We don’t foresee a sophomore slump from the North Carolina product.

Fantasy football insight

Williams is currently being selected as the overall RB9, per FantasyPros. He is projected as one of the best RB2s with upside in half-PPR formats.

