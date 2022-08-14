Why CeeDee Lamb will go OVER on receiving yards and UNDER on touchdowns and what it means for your fantasy football draft

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is one of five players to record over 150 catches and 2,000 receiving yards by age 22. He improved in most areas last year (catches, yards, average per catch and touchdowns) and with the trade of Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns it’s time for the third-year pro to ascend to the WR1 spot for ‘America’s Team’.

CeeDee Lamb 1175.5 receiving yards: Over (-120) or Under (-110)

Our pick: Over

Lamb got considerably faster and stronger between his first and second seasons and it showed in the way he was able to create more separation and physically handle defensive backs. He’ll be facing a lot more No. 1 defensive backs this season, but he’s also going to get more passing thrown in his direction.

CeeDee Lamb receiving 7.5 TDs: Over (-115) or Under (-115)

Our pick: Under

Dak Prescott likes to feed a lot of mouths around the end zone and will occasionally call his own number (although he did a lot less of that in 2021). Lamb will get doubled much more in the red zone and might have some issues dealing with it. Dalton Schultz (eight touchdown catches in 2021) is going to take a few more away this year and don’t forget about Ezekiel Elliott’s need to see the end zone.

Fantasy football insight

I expect Lamb will be one of the top 10 wide receivers taken off the board given his potential ceiling and the legion of Cowboy fans playing fantasy football, Anything less than 90 catches and 1,300 yards would be hard to imagine.

