Why Josh Allen will go OVER on passing yards and touchdowns and what it means for your fantasy football draft

Heading into this season, Josh Allen is one of the favorites to win MVP and it’s for good reason. The Bills continue to be one of the big threats in the NFL and Allen is a major reason for that. Offensively, they added three players who should play major roles on the team, which are Jamison Crowder, O.J. Howard, and James Cook. All three of these guys should help out Josh Allen in 2022.

Here’s a look at Allen’s player totals for the season courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, and how we think you should approach them for the 2022 season.

Josh Allen passing yards: Over 4400.5 (-120) or Under 4400.5 (+100)

Our pick: Over

Allen has gone over this total in two straight seasons and I don’t think there would be any reason for him to not go over the total this season. Crowder is an extremely underrated addition. I expect him to make some big plays even though he isn't the top receiver like he was in New York. Allen should finish this season with at least 4,450-4,500 yards.

Josh Allen passing TDs: Over 39.5 (-110) or Under 39.5 (-110)

Our pick: Over

There should be no difference in this season. Allen has been great at throwing touchdowns since getting the starting job with the Bills. He has to yet throw for 40 touchdowns in a season, but this could be the first year we see it happen. With seasons being 17 games long, Allen will have a ton of opportunities to build on his last two seasons (37 and 36 passing touchdowns). I would expect the Bills to finish the regular season with one of the most efficient offenses in the NFL.

Fantasy football insight

Josh Allen is my QB1 in fantasy leagues this season. His passing is great, but when you add in his mobility it makes him that much better. Drafting high on quarterbacks isn't always the best strategy, but having a guy like Allen is a true game changer. I think he will win the NFL MVP this season.

