Bayern Munich vs. Wolfsburg: Picks, predictions, how to watch Bundesliga match

Bayern Munich will continue its quest for an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title when it faces Wolfsburg on Matchday 2. Bayern secured a 6-1 victory to open the Bundesliga season, while Wolfsburg salvaged a late draw against Werder Bremen.

Kickoff is set to take place at 11:30 a.m. ET. You can catch this match, as well as the rest of the Bundesliga action this season, on ESPN+.

Bayern Munich v. Wolfsburg

Date: Sunday, August 14

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Bayern Munich: -750

Draw: +750

Wolfsburg: +1400

Moneyline pick: Bayern Munich -750

There are 8-10 matches every year which end in either a draw or loss for Bayern Munich. The question becomes when it is profitable to bet on them to have a result like that. It seems too early to pick Bayern to stumble, especially against. Wolfsburg team which struggled to handle Bremen. Back Bayern to roll again in this one.

