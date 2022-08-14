Chelsea vs. Tottenham: Picks, predictions, how to watch Premier League match

The biggest contest of Matchday 2 in the Premier League takes place Sunday morning as Chelsea and Tottenham get set to battle in a showdown between two London clubs. Both squads got a win in Matchday 1 and will look to keep that momentum going here.

This match will be available on USA Network. If you’re unable to catch the action on TV, you can livestream the contest on Peacock or on the NBC Sports app. You’ll need a cable login to access the app.

Chelsea v. Tottenham

Date: Sunday, August 14

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: Peacock, NBC Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Chelsea: +130

Draw: +240

Tottenham: +225

Moneyline pick: Tottenham +225

This is great value on Spurs, who looked dominant after giving up an early goal to Southampton. Chelsea struggled to put away Everton and managed a 1-0 victory in somewhat sloppy fashion, so this has the making of a potential Tottenham blowout. Back Spurs to get the job done here.

