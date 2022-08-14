Almeria vs. Real Madrid: Picks, predictions, how to watch La Liga match

Real Madrid begin their La Liga title defense Sunday when they face Almeria Sunday on Matchday 1. Almeria is looking to make an immediate impact after being promoted from the Segunda Division.

Kickoff for this match is set for 4 p.m. ET. You can catch this contest, along with all the action from the 2022-23 La Liga season, on ESPN+.

Almeria v. Real Madrid

Date: Sunday, August 14

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Almeria: +600

Draw: +370

Real Madrid: -260

Moneyline pick: Real Madrid -260

Real Madrid is coming off a UEFA Super Cup win and will be locked in for this contest. Carlo Ancelotti’s guys have been disciplined for big games, and getting off to a good start in La Liga is important for this club. Take Real Madrid in this one.

