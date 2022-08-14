Breaking down 2022 FedEx Cup standings, points race for BMW Championship

The FedEx Cup Playoffs continue August 18 at the BMW Championship from Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware, with the top 70 players on the FedEx Cup points list qualifying.

Here is the complete list of 70 players that are eligible to participate. We don’t know if Tommy Fleetwood will choose to play as he missed last week’s St. Jude Championship. If he does not, he won’t be replaced in the field and we’ll only have 69 players in Delaware.

The prize pool available is $15 million for the BMW Championship, with $2.7 million to the winner. Separate from the tournament prize money, every player in the top 70 will receive at least $150,000 in FedEx Cup Playoffs bonus money for reaching this far.

But most players will have their eyes on reaching the top 30 and the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club starting August 25 in Atlanta. A total of $59 million will be split between players in that field, with $18 million to the winner.

Full field for 2022 BMW Championship with current FedEx Points