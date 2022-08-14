 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking down 2022 FedEx Cup standings, points race for BMW Championship

We take a look at the 2022 FedEx Cup leaderboard heading into this week’s BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club, with the top 70 players on the PGA TOUR participating.

By Collin Sherwin
Will Zalatoris of the United States reacts to his birdie putt on the tenth green during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 14, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The FedEx Cup Playoffs continue August 18 at the BMW Championship from Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware, with the top 70 players on the FedEx Cup points list qualifying.

Here is the complete list of 70 players that are eligible to participate. We don’t know if Tommy Fleetwood will choose to play as he missed last week’s St. Jude Championship. If he does not, he won’t be replaced in the field and we’ll only have 69 players in Delaware.

The prize pool available is $15 million for the BMW Championship, with $2.7 million to the winner. Separate from the tournament prize money, every player in the top 70 will receive at least $150,000 in FedEx Cup Playoffs bonus money for reaching this far.

But most players will have their eyes on reaching the top 30 and the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club starting August 25 in Atlanta. A total of $59 million will be split between players in that field, with $18 million to the winner.

Full field for 2022 BMW Championship with current FedEx Points

2022 BMW Championship Field

Place Player FedEx Points
1 Scottie Scheffler 3555.983
2 Will Zalatoris 3241.849
3 Cameron Smith 2547.568
4 Sepp Straka 2509.303
5 Sam Burns 2428.512
6 Tony Finau 2260.697
7 Xander Schauffele 2174.538
8 Patrick Cantlay 2129.350
9 Rory McIlroy 2103.875
10 Justin Thomas 1995.626
11 Matt Fitzpatrick 1944.508
12 Cameron Young 1854.761
13 Jon Rahm 1797.797
14 Sungjae Im 1747.503
15 Hideki Matsuyama 1697.237
16 Max Homa 1675.291
17 Jordan Spieth 1574.228
18 Viktor Hovland 1467.389
19 Joaquin Niemann 1440.108
20 Collin Morikawa 1437.506
21 Tom Hoge 1424.420
22 Billy Horschel 1376.659
23 Brian Harman 1343.711
24 J.T. Poston 1261.288
25 Joohyung Kim 1129.688
26 Sahith Theegala 1098.658
27 Davis Riley 1073.906
28 Kevin Kisner 1059.736
29 Corey Conners 1054.303
30 J.J. Spaun 1035.084
31 Aaron Wise 1032.795
32 Maverick McNealy 1016.661
33 K.H. Lee 1002.199
34 Lucas Glover 998.881
35 Denny McCarthy 995.678
36 Seamus Power 990.479
37 Shane Lowry 977.977
38 Keith Mitchell 969.354
39 Cameron Tringale 956.873
40 Trey Mullinax 938.430
41 Mito Pereira 938.155
42 Luke List 937.820
43 Russell Henley 934.409
44 Keegan Bradley 924.949
45 Adam Scott 896.827
46 Kurt Kitayama 838.627
47 Sebastián Muñoz 832.608
48 Tyrrell Hatton 829.974
49 Cam Davis 826.670
50 Mackenzie Hughes 820.679
51 Andrew Putnam 820.175
52 Si Woo Kim 800.729
53 Scott Stallings 799.655
54 Lucas Herbert 796.457
55 Emiliano Grillo 772.333
56 Tommy Fleetwood 766.407
57 Troy Merritt 756.559
58 Chez Reavie 733.728
59 Adam Hadwin 733.513
60 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 714.067
61 Chris Kirk 706.519
62 Taylor Moore 704.114
63 Matt Kuchar 695.997
64 Brendan Steele 688.734
65 Harold Varner III 682.077
66 Alex Noren 681.096
67 Taylor Pendrith 676.753
68 Marc Leishman 672.356
69 Alex Smalley 657.665
70 Wyndham Clark 645.197

