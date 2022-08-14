What time is the 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, August 14 with the Federated Auto Parts 400 at the Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET and will air on USA. You can watch a live stream on USANetwork.com. The race is 400 laps and usually lasts just at or under three hours.

Martin Truex Jr. has won this race in two of the last three years. In 2019, he won in 2:57:27 and in 2021 finished in 3:03:06. Brad Keselowski took the checkered flag in 2020 with a time of 2:56:42.

Truex Jr. enters with the best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +550. Denny Hamlin (+650), Kyle Larson (+650), Ross Chastain (+750) and Kyle Busch (+1000). Keselowski is a long shot at getting back into the winner’s circle with +10000 odds.