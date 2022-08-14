How to watch NASCAR’s Federated Auto Parts 400 via live stream

NASCAR is in Richmond, Virginia for this weekend’s events. The Richmond Raceway will host the Cup Series and the 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 on Sunday, August 14. The action will get started at 3 p.m. ET on USA. Martin Truex Jr. has won this race in two of the last three years, including in 2021. He heads into race day with the best odds to win installed at +550 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, August 14

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Channel: USA

Live stream link: USANetwork.com

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at USANetwork.com. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.