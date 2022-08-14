 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR’s Federated Auto Parts 400 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 07, 2022 in Brooklyn, Michigan. Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

NASCAR is in Richmond, Virginia for this weekend’s events. The Richmond Raceway will host the Cup Series and the 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 on Sunday, August 14. The action will get started at 3 p.m. ET on USA. Martin Truex Jr. has won this race in two of the last three years, including in 2021. He heads into race day with the best odds to win installed at +550 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, August 14
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Channel: USA
Live stream link: USANetwork.com

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at USANetwork.com. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 Starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #

1 Kyle Larson 5
2 Ross Chastain 1
3 Denny Hamlin 11
4 William Byron 24
5 Alex Bowman 48
6 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
7 Cole Custer 41
8 Brad Keselowski 6
9 Erik Jones 43
10 Ryan Blaney 12
11 Bubba Wallace 23
12 Austin Dillon 3
13 Kevin Harvick 4
14 Ty Gibbs 45
15 Chase Briscoe 14
16 Todd Gilliland 38
17 Joey Logano 22
18 Chris Buescher 17
19 Noah Gragson 16
20 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
21 Christopher Bell 20
22 Ty Dillon 42
23 Chase Elliott 9
24 Daniel Suarez 99
25 Landon Cassill 77
26 Tyler Reddick 8
27 Justin Haley 31
28 Cody Ware 51
29 Kyle Busch 18
30 Harrison Burton 21
31 Corey LaJoie 7
32 Aric Almirola 10
33 Austin Cindric 2
34 Michael McDowell 34
35 J.J. Yeley 15
36 B.J. McLeod 78

