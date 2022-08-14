 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much will the winner of the FedEx St. Jude Championship receive in 2022

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, taking place in Memphis, TN in 2022.

By Collin Sherwin
Will Zalatoris of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 13, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

While most of the focus at the FedEx St. Jude Championship is on the race for FedEx Cup Playoff points, the prize pool is still one of the best anywhere on the PGA TOUR.

A total of $15 million is available this week just at TPC Southwind, and the BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware next week has the same prize pool available. The only difference is while the St. Jude has spots for the top 125 players and a cut after 36 holes, the BMW brings only the top 70 after today’s play, and does not cut anyone. But both tournaments offer quadruple the points available than most regular-season PGA TOUR events, so a mediocre season can become a good one in a hurry.

The 2000 FedEx Cup points for victory at either the St. Jude or BMW is more than enough to be in the Top 10 at East Lake in Atlanta for the TOUR Championship in two weeks. And that tournament will distribute a total of $57,925,000 to the top 30 players in FedEx Cup points, with $18 million to the winner.

But to qualify for that event you’ll need points earned either during the regular season or at two Playoff events. With the 4x points available, there’s no better way to get into the TOUR Championship field than playing well right now.

All 125 players that were eligible to enter the St. Jude Championship are already exempt on the PGA TOUR next year, but the winner of this event locks in that status for the 2024 season as well. The St. Jude winner also gets a berth in the 2023 Masters and PGA Championship if they aren’t exempt already.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship:

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship Prize Money

Total Prize Money $15,000,000
1st $2,700,000
2nd $1,635,000
3rd $913,500
4th $735,000
5th $615,000
6th $543,750
7th $506,250
8th $468,750
9th $438,750
10th $408,750
11th $378,750
12th $348,750
13th $318,750
14th $288,750
15th $273,750
16th $258,750
17th $243,750
18th $228,750
19th $213,750
20th $198,750
21st $183,750
22nd $168,750
23rd $156,750
24th $144,750
25th $132,750
26th $120,750
27th $116,250
28th $111,750
29th $107,250
30th $102,750
31st $98,250
32nd $93,750
33rd $89,250
34th $85,500
35th $81,750
36th $78,000
37th $74,250
38th $71,250
39th $68,250
40th $65,250
41st $62,250
42nd $59,250
43rd $56,250
44th $53,250
45th $50,250
46th $47,250
47th $44,250
48th $41,850
49th $39,750
50th $38,550
51st $37,650
52nd $36,750
53rd $36,150
54th $35,550
55th $35,250
56th $34,950
57th $34,650
58th $34,350
59th $34,050
60th $33,750
61st $33,450
62nd $33,150
63rd $32,850
64th $32,550
65th $32,250

