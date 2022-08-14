How much will the winner of the FedEx St. Jude Championship receive in 2022

While most of the focus at the FedEx St. Jude Championship is on the race for FedEx Cup Playoff points, the prize pool is still one of the best anywhere on the PGA TOUR.

A total of $15 million is available this week just at TPC Southwind, and the BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware next week has the same prize pool available. The only difference is while the St. Jude has spots for the top 125 players and a cut after 36 holes, the BMW brings only the top 70 after today’s play, and does not cut anyone. But both tournaments offer quadruple the points available than most regular-season PGA TOUR events, so a mediocre season can become a good one in a hurry.

The 2000 FedEx Cup points for victory at either the St. Jude or BMW is more than enough to be in the Top 10 at East Lake in Atlanta for the TOUR Championship in two weeks. And that tournament will distribute a total of $57,925,000 to the top 30 players in FedEx Cup points, with $18 million to the winner.

But to qualify for that event you’ll need points earned either during the regular season or at two Playoff events. With the 4x points available, there’s no better way to get into the TOUR Championship field than playing well right now.

All 125 players that were eligible to enter the St. Jude Championship are already exempt on the PGA TOUR next year, but the winner of this event locks in that status for the 2024 season as well. The St. Jude winner also gets a berth in the 2023 Masters and PGA Championship if they aren’t exempt already.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship: