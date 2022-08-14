MLB picks, best bets, player props to consider for Sunday, August 14

Every MLB team will be in action on Sunday, August 14. The 15-game slate gets started with the San Diego Padres taking on the Washington Nationals in the finale of the Juan Soto series, with first pitch at 12:05 p.m. ET on Peacock. This week’s edition of Sunday Night Baseball will see the New York Yankees taking on the Boston Red Sox, and first pitch is set for 7 p.m. ET of ESPN.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s action.

MLB picks for Sunday, August 14

The Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers are wrapping up their three-game divisional series where they have been battling it out for the lead in the NL Central. They have split the two games so far, with the Brew Crew winning in extras on Saturday. Sunday, they send Aaron Ashby to the mound, who has been bad over his last five starts. He enters with a 2-10 record, and Milwaukee has only won one game Ashby has started since June 4.

Tyler Anderson to record a win (+225)

Anderson has been one of the most consistent pitchers in the majors this year. He has a 13-1 record with a 2.72 ERA heading into Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Royals. Anderson has registered the victory in each of his last three starts and five of his last seven outings. He should pick up the win on Sunday.

Carlos Correa over 0.5 hits (-275)

On Sunday, Correa and the Minnesota Twins will face the southpaw Tucker Davidson and the Los Angeles Angels. Davidson was knocked around in his first outing with Angels a week ago. He only pitched four innings and gave up six hits and six earned runs while striking out one. Correa is riding a four-game hit streak heading into Sunday. He has five hits in those four games and should tally at least one base knock on Sunday.

Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies under 12 runs (-115)

I get that this game is at Coors Field, but this run total is the highest of the day’s slate by three runs! This is the third game of the series between these two teams, and they combined for eight runs in the first game and then six runs in the second on Saturday. The starters combined for six earned runs between them in their last outings. Arizona got the 6-0 shutout victory on Saturday, and these lineups aren’t known for mashing the ball. This one should see the under hit.

