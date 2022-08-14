Vikings vs. Raiders: Game picks, best bets for Week 1 preseason

Week 1 of the NFL preseason schedule will wrap up on Sunday with the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET and will air on NFL Network.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Vikings vs. Raiders in Week 1 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vikings vs. Raiders odds

Spread: Raiders -4

Point total: 36

Moneyline: Raiders -190, Vikings +160

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Raiders -4

As with all of these preseason games, it’s hard to make heads or tails about the matchup considering that most of the starters on both sides will get limited minutes if they play at all. On the Raiders’ side, we’ll most likely once again see the likes of Zamir White and Jarrett Stidham leading the charge on offense. We’ll take Vegas to cover the four-point spread.

Over/under: Over 36

With a few exceptions, most of these Week 1 preseason games have gone over on the total with final scores in the 40’s. 36 is a low bar to clear for both of these squads and we’ll take the over in this one.

