NASCAR results: Who won the Federated Auto Parts 400 race? Who wrecked?

Final Stage 1 Update: Ross Chastain wins Stage 1 of the 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400. No other cautions came out in the first stage, so it started shaky but improved.

Lap 4 Update: Tyler Reddick gets spun around, and with this being a short track, it looks like there will be a quick trigger finger on caution flags. He just spins but doesn't contact any other drivers.

3:20 p.m. ET and we are underway with short track racing in Richmond!

NASCAR will run the 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 on Sunday, August 14. The green flag is set to drop at approximately 3 p.m. ET, with the race airing on USA. This will be the 24th race of the season, with only two more after it until the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs begin.

We’ll be providing live updates of notable moments. There will be wrecks, dramatic passes, and somebody taking the checkered flag just before dinner time on the east coast. We’ll drop in video and provide leaderboard updates where relevant.

Martin Truex Jr. has taken the checkered flag in two of the last three iterations of this race. He won in 2019 with a time of 2:57:27 and won last year in 3:03:06. Brad Keselowski won in 2020 in 2:56:42, which is still the second fastest finish time in the last seven years.

Truex Jr. heads into race day with the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +550. Denny Hamlin (+650), Kyle Larson (+650), Ross Chastain (+750) and Kyle Busch (+1000) round out the drivers with the best odds to win. Keselowski is a long shot at getting back into the winner’s circle with +6000 odds.