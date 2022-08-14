 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR results: Who won the Federated Auto Parts 400 race? Who wrecked?

NASCAR ran the 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 at the Richmond Raceway on Sunday. We break down notable moments from the race, any significant wrecks, and who won.

By TeddyRicketson Updated
Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Freight Toyota, and Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, race during the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 07, 2022 in Brooklyn, Michigan. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Final Stage 1 Update: Ross Chastain wins Stage 1 of the 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400. No other cautions came out in the first stage, so it started shaky but improved.

Lap 4 Update: Tyler Reddick gets spun around, and with this being a short track, it looks like there will be a quick trigger finger on caution flags. He just spins but doesn't contact any other drivers.

3:20 p.m. ET and we are underway with short track racing in Richmond!

NASCAR will run the 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 on Sunday, August 14. The green flag is set to drop at approximately 3 p.m. ET, with the race airing on USA. This will be the 24th race of the season, with only two more after it until the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs begin.

We’ll be providing live updates of notable moments. There will be wrecks, dramatic passes, and somebody taking the checkered flag just before dinner time on the east coast. We’ll drop in video and provide leaderboard updates where relevant.

Martin Truex Jr. has taken the checkered flag in two of the last three iterations of this race. He won in 2019 with a time of 2:57:27 and won last year in 3:03:06. Brad Keselowski won in 2020 in 2:56:42, which is still the second fastest finish time in the last seven years.

Truex Jr. heads into race day with the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +550. Denny Hamlin (+650), Kyle Larson (+650), Ross Chastain (+750) and Kyle Busch (+1000) round out the drivers with the best odds to win. Keselowski is a long shot at getting back into the winner’s circle with +6000 odds.

2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 Starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Kyle Larson 5
2 Ross Chastain 1
3 Denny Hamlin 11
4 William Byron 24
5 Alex Bowman 48
6 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
7 Cole Custer 41
8 Brad Keselowski 6
9 Erik Jones 43
10 Ryan Blaney 12
11 Bubba Wallace 23
12 Austin Dillon 3
13 Kevin Harvick 4
14 Ty Gibbs 45
15 Chase Briscoe 14
16 Todd Gilliland 38
17 Joey Logano 22
18 Chris Buescher 17
19 Noah Gragson 16
20 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
21 Christopher Bell 20
22 Ty Dillon 42
23 Chase Elliott 9
24 Daniel Suarez 99
25 Landon Cassill 77
26 Tyler Reddick 8
27 Justin Haley 31
28 Cody Ware 51
29 Kyle Busch 18
30 Harrison Burton 21
31 Corey LaJoie 7
32 Aric Almirola 10
33 Austin Cindric 2
34 Michael McDowell 34
35 J.J. Yeley 15
36 B.J. McLeod 78

More From DraftKings Nation