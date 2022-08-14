Pick on the Total for Sunday’s Dodgers-Royals game

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been dominant since early August with a 30-4 record in their last 34 games and will look to complete a road sweep on Sunday in Kansas City against the Royals.

Los Angeles Dodgers (-250, 9) vs Kansas City Royals

Tyler Anderson gets the start for the Dodgers, who’s posted a 13-1 record this season with a 2.72 ERA no earned runs allowed in four of his last five starts, allowing 0.7 home runs and 1.8 walks per nine innings this season.

The Dodgers have behind Anderson the National League’s lowest bullpen ERA, posting a 2.73 ERA since July 12 and has played a big role in Los Angeles having allowed three runs or fewer in eight of their last nine games.

The Royals give Brady Singer the start, who’s went at least six innings in each of his past six starts and in seven starts since the month of July has a 2.45 ERA with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Singer has surrendered three runs or fewer in six of his last seven starts and after having a nearly 2.5 strikeouts per walk rate on his first two MLB seasons, has that up to 4.55 strikeouts per walk this season.

The Dodgers are the only team in the MLB with a sub-3.00 road ERA this season and both teams’ pitchers will be firing on all cylinders on Sunday.

The Play: Dodgers vs Royals Under 9

