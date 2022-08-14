Vikings vs. Raiders: Showdown DFS picks for Week 1 preseason matchup

The Minnesota Vikings will hit the road to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1 of the preseason on Sunday, August 14. The game will kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET and be available on either local tv or the NFL’s new NFL+ app. Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19, so will miss the game. The Raiders played in the Hall of Fame game, so this will be their second preseason game.

Vikings vs. Raiders DraftKings Showdown DFS strategy

You will have limited selections given that the Showdown format is just between these two teams. Here are our DFS picks for the Vikings-Raiders game on Sunday, August 14.

Captain’s chair picks

Zamir White, RB, Las Vegas Raiders — $11,400

White was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He joins a backfield manned by Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake. With four preseason games to play in total, there was a pretty split backfield in the Hall of Fame game. We likely will see more of a regular season split on Sunday as the Raiders work out how they want to use each player in the new Josh McDaniels offense. Still, White had 11 carries for 52 yards and three receptions for 23 yards last week, giving him upside in this game.

Kellen Mond, QB, Minnesota Vikings — $11,400

With the news that Cousins is out for this game, Mond and likely starter Sean Mannion will have to eat up more snaps than likely expected. Mond was drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He only played in one game his rookie year and finished 2-3 for five yards. Mond has the upside of being a dual-threat quarterback and should show off his legs in this game. He may not end up with multiple touchdowns, but his versatility alone makes him a solid captain’s choice.

Value Plays

Jacob Hollister, TE, Las Vegas Raiders — $7,600

Hollister is a potential camp cut candidate as he is listed fifth on the team’s depth chart for tight ends. He played in the Hall of Fame game and brought in his lone targets for a nice seven-yard gain. With the news that starting tight end Darren Waller is dealing with hamstring tightness, the Raiders should test out their tight end depth more in this game. Foster Moreau likely will be deemed the starter on Sunday, so look for Hollister to take over the mantle when Moreau leaves the game.

Ty Chandler, RB, Minnesota Vikings — $7,600

Chandler was drafted in the fifth round of this year’s draft as the latest staple running back out of North Carolina. He is listed as fourth on the depth chart behind Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison and Kene Nwangwu, which means he should see a good amount of playing time in this game. If he plays at all, Cook will likely be in for a series, and Minnesota can’t take too many risks with Mattison’s health. In a game where the depth should see their most action of the preseason, Chandler is a solid value play here.