Ronald Acuna Jr. out of lineup Sunday vs. Marlins with knee injury

The Atlanta Braves will be without star slugger Ronald Acuna Jr. for Sunday’s game against the Miami Marlins after he suffered a knee injury in Saturday’s game. The Braves described the issue as “right knee soreness” and removed him from the contest as a precaution, but he’s officially day-to-day with this injury.

Robbie Grossman comes into the outfield to replace Acuna Jr. for Sunday’s game. Grossman is hitting .208 this season with two home runs and 24 RBI.

While the Braves are 5.5 games back of the New York Mets in the NL East, they are leading the Wild Card and should be comfortably in the postseason barring a major September collapse. Acuna Jr. likely won’t end up on the injured list with his knee soreness, but his status will be worth monitoring in the coming weeks.

