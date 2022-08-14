Full WNBA playoff bracket following close of 2022 regular season

The WNBA Playoffs are just around the corner and the field is set. The Las Vegas Aces secured the top seed and home court advantage when they beat the Seattle Storm on the final day of the regular season.

The bracket will be finalized once the Chicago Sky and Phoenix Mercury wrap up their season finale. The Sky are in control and barring an epic collapse, will win the game. That will lock the Mercury into the eighth seed, which means they’ll face the Aces in the first round. That means the Sky will face the seventh-seeded New York Liberty.

The playoffs get started on Wednesday, August 17 with the Aces and Sky hosting their opening games. Each first round series will be a best-of-three series with the higher seed hosting the first two games and the lower seed hosting the final game if it is necessary.

Here is the complete bracket assuming the Sky hold on to their lead over the Mercury.

#1 Las Vegas Aces vs. #8 Phoenix Mercury

#2 Chicago Sky vs. #7 New York Liberty

#3 Connecticut Sun vs. #6 Dallas Wings

#4 Seattle Storm vs. #5 Washington Mystics