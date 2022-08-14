Will Zalatoris-Sepp Straka heading to playoff at FedEx St. Jude Championship

Will Zalatoris and Sepp Straka are headed to a playoff at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday evening tied at -15. The odds on DraftKings Sportsbook initially had Zalatoris as the favorite at -125 but have shifted to a pick ‘em.

It’s the first PGA TOUR Playoff for Straka, while Zalatoris is 0-2 in pro playoffs. Straka is looking to become the ninth multi-tournament winner on the PGA TOUR this season, while Zalatoris is in search of his first win on the PGA TOUR. His $6.7 million won this year is the most ever cashed by a player without a victory.

Playoff Hole No. 1: Both players made par on the difficult 18th, with Straka taking a particularly aggressive line down the left side. A very long lag putt from Zalatoris almost went in, while Straka’s shorter first left him a tester coming back that he holed.

Playoff Hole No. 2: Both players return to the 18th tee, and Zalatoris hits it deep into the trees, while Straka is very lucky to have not hit the ball in the water. Zalatoris chose to chip to the center of the fairway, while Straka chose to take a penalty and drop his second and hit his third. Zalatoris from 94 yards hit it just about two yards too long, and he has the longer putt.