NFL preseason odds: Point spread, moneyline, total for each game in Week 2

The NFL’s Week 2 of the preseason will kick off on Thursday, Aug. 18 with a full slate of action to be played through Monday, Aug. 22. The most interesting matchups to track involve quarterback situations that have yet to be decided ahead of the regular season. That includes the Seattle Seahawks (Geno Smith vs. Drew Lock), Pittsburgh Steelers (Mitchell Trubisky vs. Mason Rudolph vs. Kenny Pickett) and Carolina Panthers (Sam Darnold vs. Baker Mayfield).
The New York Jets quarterback position became far more interesting over the weekend as Zach Wilson’s Week 1 status is now in question with a knee injury.
Odds all come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Week 2 preseason odds
Bears vs. Seahawks
Spread: Seahawks -3.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -175, Bears +150
Total: 39.5
Panthers vs. Patriots
Spread: Patriots -3
Moneyline: Patriots -140, Panthers +120
Total: 40
Saints vs. Packers
Spread: Packers -3
Moneyline: Packers -145, Saints +125
Total: 39
Texans vs. Rams
Spread: Rams -1.5
Moneyline: Rams -125, Texans +105
Total: 37
Broncos vs. Bills
Spread: Bills -2.5
Moneyline: 40
Total: Bills -135, Broncos +115
Lions vs. Colts
Spread: Lions -2
Moneyline: 40.5
Total: Lions -130, Colts +110
Commanders vs. Chiefs
Spread: Chiefs -3
Moneyline: 42.5
Total: Chiefs -155, Commanders +135
Buccaneers vs. Titans
Spread: Titans -2.5
Moneyline: 41.5
Total: Titans -140, Bucs +120
Raiders vs. Dolphins
Spread: Raiders -1.5
Moneyline: 41
Total: Raiders -125, Dolphins +105
49ers vs. Vikings
Spread: Vikings -3.5
Moneyline: 41
Total: Vikings -175, 49ers +150
Steelers vs. Jaguars
Spread: Jaguars -2.5
Moneyline: 41.5
Total: Jaguars -140, Steelers +120
Cowboys vs. Chargers
Spread: Chargers -2.5
Moneyline: 37.5
Total: Chargers -145, Cowboys +125
Eagles vs. Browns
Spread: Eagles -3
Moneyline: 41
Total: Eagles -155, Browns +135
Bengals vs. Giants
Spread: Giants -5.5
Moneyline: 40
Total: Giants -230, Bengals +195
Ravens vs. Cardinals
Spread: Ravens -7
Moneyline: 42
Total: Cardinals +250, Ravens -300
Falcons vs. Jets
Spread: Falcons -3
Moneyline: 43.5
Total: Falcons -155, Jets +135
