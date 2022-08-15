NFL preseason odds: Point spread, moneyline, total for each game in Week 2

The NFL’s Week 2 of the preseason will kick off on Thursday, Aug. 18 with a full slate of action to be played through Monday, Aug. 22. The most interesting matchups to track involve quarterback situations that have yet to be decided ahead of the regular season. That includes the Seattle Seahawks (Geno Smith vs. Drew Lock), Pittsburgh Steelers (Mitchell Trubisky vs. Mason Rudolph vs. Kenny Pickett) and Carolina Panthers (Sam Darnold vs. Baker Mayfield).

The New York Jets quarterback position became far more interesting over the weekend as Zach Wilson’s Week 1 status is now in question with a knee injury.

Odds all come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 2 preseason odds

Bears vs. Seahawks

Spread: Seahawks -3.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -175, Bears +150

Total: 39.5

Panthers vs. Patriots

Spread: Patriots -3

Moneyline: Patriots -140, Panthers +120

Total: 40

Saints vs. Packers

Spread: Packers -3

Moneyline: Packers -145, Saints +125

Total: 39

Texans vs. Rams

Spread: Rams -1.5

Moneyline: Rams -125, Texans +105

Total: 37

Broncos vs. Bills

Spread: Bills -2.5

Moneyline: 40

Total: Bills -135, Broncos +115

Lions vs. Colts

Spread: Lions -2

Moneyline: 40.5

Total: Lions -130, Colts +110

Commanders vs. Chiefs

Spread: Chiefs -3

Moneyline: 42.5

Total: Chiefs -155, Commanders +135

Buccaneers vs. Titans

Spread: Titans -2.5

Moneyline: 41.5

Total: Titans -140, Bucs +120

Raiders vs. Dolphins

Spread: Raiders -1.5

Moneyline: 41

Total: Raiders -125, Dolphins +105

49ers vs. Vikings

Spread: Vikings -3.5

Moneyline: 41

Total: Vikings -175, 49ers +150

Steelers vs. Jaguars

Spread: Jaguars -2.5

Moneyline: 41.5

Total: Jaguars -140, Steelers +120

Cowboys vs. Chargers

Spread: Chargers -2.5

Moneyline: 37.5

Total: Chargers -145, Cowboys +125

Eagles vs. Browns

Spread: Eagles -3

Moneyline: 41

Total: Eagles -155, Browns +135

Bengals vs. Giants

Spread: Giants -5.5

Moneyline: 40

Total: Giants -230, Bengals +195

Ravens vs. Cardinals

Spread: Ravens -7

Moneyline: 42

Total: Cardinals +250, Ravens -300

Falcons vs. Jets

Spread: Falcons -3

Moneyline: 43.5

Total: Falcons -155, Jets +135

