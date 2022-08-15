Full schedule for Week 2 of NFL Preseason

All 32 NFL teams are set to take the field in Week 2 of the preseason with plenty of nationally-televised games throughout the weekend. The slate will get started on Thursday, Aug. 18 when the Seattle Seahawks further attempt to figure out their QB battle at home against the Chicago Bears. The weekend of action will conclude on Monday, Aug. 22 when the Atlanta Falcons travel to take on the New York Jets.
Both matchups have intriguing storylines as the Seahawks have yet to announce a starting quarterback between Geno Smith and Drew Lock. Meanwhile, the Jets will be without Zach Wilson, whose Week 1 status is now in question after suffering a knee injury on Friday.
All times listed are ET. Games are available on local TV networks and NFL+ unless otherwise indicated.
Week 2 preseason schedule
Thursday, August 18
Bears vs. Seahawks, 8 p.m. on ESPN
Friday, August 19
Panthers vs. Patriots, 8 p.m. on NFL Network
Saints vs. Packers, 8 p.m.
Texans vs. Rams, 10 p.m. on NFL Network
Saturday, August 20
Broncos vs. Bills, 1 p.m. on NFL Network
Lions vs. Colts, 1 p.m.
Commanders vs. Chiefs, 4 p.m. on NFL Network
Raiders vs. Dolphins, 7 p.m.
Bucs vs. Titans, 7 p.m. on NFL Network
49ers vs. Vikings, 7 p.m.
Cowboys vs. Chargers, 10 p.m. on NFL Network
Sunday, August 21
Eagles vs. Browns, 1 p.m. on NFL Network
Bengals vs. Giants, 7 p.m. on NFL Network
Ravens vs. Cardinals, 8 p.m. on Fox
Monday, August 22
Falcons vs. Jets, 8 p.m. on ESPN