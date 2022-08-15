Full schedule for Week 2 of NFL Preseason

All 32 NFL teams are set to take the field in Week 2 of the preseason with plenty of nationally-televised games throughout the weekend. The slate will get started on Thursday, Aug. 18 when the Seattle Seahawks further attempt to figure out their QB battle at home against the Chicago Bears. The weekend of action will conclude on Monday, Aug. 22 when the Atlanta Falcons travel to take on the New York Jets.

Both matchups have intriguing storylines as the Seahawks have yet to announce a starting quarterback between Geno Smith and Drew Lock. Meanwhile, the Jets will be without Zach Wilson, whose Week 1 status is now in question after suffering a knee injury on Friday.

All times listed are ET. Games are available on local TV networks and NFL+ unless otherwise indicated.

Week 2 preseason schedule

Thursday, August 18

Bears vs. Seahawks, 8 p.m. on ESPN

Friday, August 19

Panthers vs. Patriots, 8 p.m. on NFL Network

Saints vs. Packers, 8 p.m.

Texans vs. Rams, 10 p.m. on NFL Network

Saturday, August 20

Broncos vs. Bills, 1 p.m. on NFL Network

Lions vs. Colts, 1 p.m.

Commanders vs. Chiefs, 4 p.m. on NFL Network

Raiders vs. Dolphins, 7 p.m.

Bucs vs. Titans, 7 p.m. on NFL Network

49ers vs. Vikings, 7 p.m.

Cowboys vs. Chargers, 10 p.m. on NFL Network

Sunday, August 21

Eagles vs. Browns, 1 p.m. on NFL Network

Bengals vs. Giants, 7 p.m. on NFL Network

Ravens vs. Cardinals, 8 p.m. on Fox

Monday, August 22

Falcons vs. Jets, 8 p.m. on ESPN