Breaking down odds to win the 2022 WNBA Finals as playoffs tip Wednesday

The 2022 WNBA Playoffs tip off on Wednesday, August 17, where the top-eight teams remaining in the field (regardless of conference) will compete in a best-of-three first-round series. The first round begins with New York Liberty and Chicago Sky going head-to-head at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Las Vegas Aces are the odds favorite to win the WNBA Finals this year at +175 entering the first round on DraftKings Sportsbook. They opened the season as the odds favorite at +350, so not much has changed since the season started. The 2021 champion Chicago Sky are at +230 for a second-straight win, which would make the first repeat champion since the LA Sparks logged back-to-back wins in 2001 and 2002.

Odds to win 2022 WNBA Championship

Las Vegas Aces +175

Chicago Sky +230

Connecticut Sun +350

Seattle Storm +550

Washington Mystics +1100

Dallas Wings +5000

New York Liberty +7000

Phoenix Mercury +15000

