Breaking down odds to win the 2022 WNBA Finals as playoffs tip Wednesday

The WNBA playoffs tip off Wednesday, August 17. We break down odds to win it all in the 2022 WNBA Finals.

By DKNation Staff
The 2022 WNBA Playoffs tip off on Wednesday, August 17, where the top-eight teams remaining in the field (regardless of conference) will compete in a best-of-three first-round series. The first round begins with New York Liberty and Chicago Sky going head-to-head at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Las Vegas Aces are the odds favorite to win the WNBA Finals this year at +175 entering the first round on DraftKings Sportsbook. They opened the season as the odds favorite at +350, so not much has changed since the season started. The 2021 champion Chicago Sky are at +230 for a second-straight win, which would make the first repeat champion since the LA Sparks logged back-to-back wins in 2001 and 2002.

Odds to win 2022 WNBA Championship

Las Vegas Aces +175
Chicago Sky +230
Connecticut Sun +350
Seattle Storm +550
Washington Mystics +1100
Dallas Wings +5000
New York Liberty +7000
Phoenix Mercury +15000

