MLB picks, best bets, player props to consider for Monday, August 15

The MLB has 14 games scheduled to be played on Monday, Aug. 15 including a doubleheader between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians. One of the top matchups to watch will feature the Atlanta Braves starting a four-game home set with the New York Mets. The Braves will look to cut into the Mets 5.5-game lead in the National League East with a golden opportunity.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s action.

MLB picks for Monday, August 15

Mariners Moneyline (-105)

The Seattle Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo was tasked with facing one of the top offenses in the league in his first two starts since being traded by the Cincinnati Reds. He faced the New York Yankees and allowed three runs over 14.2 innings with 15 strikeouts over two starts. The Mariners rank No. 14 in on-base percentage (.315), while the Los Angeles Angels will enter the day at No. 27 with a .297 OBP.

Guardians -1.5 (-105)

The Guardians won seven of their last eight games and have a great chance at extending their lead in the American League Central with a doubleheader with the Tigers, which lost seven straight. Cleveland starter Aaron Civale (6.05) will make his second start since coming off the injured list, and his numbers look bad due to a poor start to 2022, multiple trips to the IL and a limited sample size. He will face a Tigers offense that scores the fewest runs per game (3.2).

Astros-White Sox Over 8.5 runs (-105)

The Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox should put up strong power numbers on Monday night. Houston has the fifth-highest slugging percentage (.742), and the Astros starter Jose Urquidy allows plenty of home runs. He allowed 20 long balls this season, which is the 11th-most in the league, and the White Sox should be aggressive at the plate.

Freddy Peralta Under 5.5 strikeouts (-110)

The Milwaukee Brewers starter has strong strikeout numbers with a 10.8 K/9 over 10 starts this season. He will face a Los Angeles Dodgers lineup that leads the league in runs per game (5.4), so it’s possible this will be a shorter start than usual for Peralta, keeping the strikeout low below six on Monday night.

