How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on August 15

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

We’re just under three weeks away from the Clash at the Castle pay-per-view in Cardiff, Wales, and the company continues the build with tonight’s show. We’ll get a U.S. title bout as well as the continuation of the women’s tag tournament.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, August 15

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

United State Champion Bobby Lashley is set to defend his title for a second week in a row when going one-on-one with A.J. Styles. Lashley successfully defended his belt against Ciampa last week before Styles defeated The Miz in a no disqualification match during the main event.

Following that main event match, we got the return of another former NXT superstar as the camera spotted Dexter Lumis being apprehended by security in the crowd as Raw went off the air. A theme throughout last week’s episode was unexpected chaos unfolding backstage as the camera spotted a crashed car in the parking lot, followed by a gang of security guards running. We can now assume that Lumis was behind all of this but we do not know the purpose.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament continues with another first-round match tonight as the team of Asuka and Alexa Bliss will meet Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop. The winner of this match will advance to the semifinals next week to face Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. Considering how Sky/Kai attacked Asuka/Bliss two weeks ago, it seems obvious who will win tonight’s matchup.

Also on tonight’s show, we’ll get an exclusive interview by Riddle where he’ll update us on the status of his injuries. We last saw Riddle at SummerSlam, where he was once again Stomped by Seth Rollins. It wouldn’t be surprise if this interview will be used as a vehicle to set up a Riddle-Rollins matchup at Clash at the Castle.