Pick on the Total for Monday’s Padres-Marlins game

The Miami Marlins are on a remarkable run in which they have scored three runs or fewer in 15 straight games and will look to get their bats ignited at home against the San Diego Padres on Monday.

San Diego Padres (-135, 6.5) vs Miami Marlins

The Marlins are last in the National League in runs per game at home with 3.7 runs per game and have had just one home game in their last 23 that did not go to extra innings in which they scored more than three runs.

The Marlins have a task of trying to end this streak against All Star Joe Musgrove, who’s allowed more than two earned runs in just two of 10 road starts this season with one of the outliers coming at Coors Field in Colorado, posting a 2.94 ERA with 0.8 home runs and two walks per nine innings.

The Marlins turn to their All Star Sandy Alcantara to turn things into a pitchers duel, leading the league with 166 innings pitched with a 2.01 ERA overall including a 1.80 ERA at home with 0.5 home runs and 1.7 walks per nine innings in Miami this season.

Alcantara has went at least seven innings in 16 of his last 17 starts and has allowed two runs or fewer in 19 of his 23 starts this season.

With the Padres having allowed four runs or fewer in 13 of their last 19 games and the Marlins having had just two of their last 15 games go over the total, a pitcher’s duel appears to be on tap in Miami on Monday.

The Play: Padres vs Marlins Under 6.5

