Running back handcuffs to consider drafting in 2022 fantasy football

The 2022 NFL season gets going in September and most of August you’re going to be doing research and prep for your fantasy football draft. Running back may be the most crucial position heading into your draft and could make-or-break your team. In order to protect yourself from the most volatile, injury-riddled position, a common strategy in fantasy football is handcuffing. This is selecting the backup RB to your stud RB1 so that if an injury or anything else prevents them from playing, you still have that team’s starting RB.
Below is a list of starters and handcuff backup RBs to help you with your fantasy draft.
Fantasy football 2022: Running back handcuffs
Untitled
|Team
|Starter
|Backup
|Team
|Starter
|Backup
|Arizona Cardinals
|James Conner
|Darrel Williams
|Atlanta Falcons
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Tyler Allgeier
|Baltimore Ravens
|J.K. Dobbins
|Gus Edwards
|Buffalo Bills
|Devin Singletary
|James Cook
|Carolina Panthers
|Christian McCaffrey
|D'Onta Foreman
|Chicago Bears
|David Montgomery
|Khalil Herbert
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Joe Mixon
|Chris Evans
|Cleveland Browns
|Nick Chubb
|Kareem Hunt
|Dallas Cowboys
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Tony Pollard
|Denver Broncos
|Javonte Williams
|Melvin Gordon III
|Detroit Lions
|D'Andre Swift
|Jamaal Williams
|Green Bay Packers
|Aaron Jones
|AJ Dillon
|Houston Texans
|Marlon Mack
|Dameon Pierce
|Indianapolis Colts
|Jonathan Taylor
|Nyheim Hines
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|James Robinson
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|Ronald Jones II
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Austin Ekeler
|Isaiah Spiller
|Los Angeles Rams
|Cam Akers
|Darrell Henderson Jr.
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Josh Jacobs
|Zamir White
|Miami Dolphins
|Chase Edmonds
|Raheem Mostert
|Minnesota Vikings
|Dalvin Cook
|Alexander Mattison
|New England Patriots
|Damien Harris
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|New Orleans Saints
|Alvin Kamara
|Mark Ingram II
|New York Giants
|Saquon Barkley
|Matt Breida
|New York Jets
|Breece Hall
|Michael Carter
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Miles Sanders
|Kenneth Gainwell
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Najee Harris
|Benny Snell Jr.
|Seattle Seahawks
|Ken Walker III
|Rashaad Penny
|San Francisco 49ers
|Elijah Mitchell
|Tyrion Davis-Price
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Leonard Fournette
|Rachaad White
|Tennessee Titans
|Derrick Henry
|Hassan Haskins
|Washington Commanders
|Antonio Gibson
|Brian Robinson Jr.