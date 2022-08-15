 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Running back handcuffs to consider drafting in 2022 fantasy football

We go over a list of handcuffs at running back heading into your fantasy football draft.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Jamaal Williams #30 of the Detroit Lions laughs during the Detroit Lions Training Camp at the Lions Headquarters and Training Facility on July 29, 2022 in Allen Park, Michigan. Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The 2022 NFL season gets going in September and most of August you’re going to be doing research and prep for your fantasy football draft. Running back may be the most crucial position heading into your draft and could make-or-break your team. In order to protect yourself from the most volatile, injury-riddled position, a common strategy in fantasy football is handcuffing. This is selecting the backup RB to your stud RB1 so that if an injury or anything else prevents them from playing, you still have that team’s starting RB.

Below is a list of starters and handcuff backup RBs to help you with your fantasy draft.

Fantasy football 2022: Running back handcuffs

Team Starter Backup
Arizona Cardinals James Conner Darrel Williams
Atlanta Falcons Cordarrelle Patterson Tyler Allgeier
Baltimore Ravens J.K. Dobbins Gus Edwards
Buffalo Bills Devin Singletary James Cook
Carolina Panthers Christian McCaffrey D'Onta Foreman
Chicago Bears David Montgomery Khalil Herbert
Cincinnati Bengals Joe Mixon Chris Evans
Cleveland Browns Nick Chubb Kareem Hunt
Dallas Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott Tony Pollard
Denver Broncos Javonte Williams Melvin Gordon III
Detroit Lions D'Andre Swift Jamaal Williams
Green Bay Packers Aaron Jones AJ Dillon
Houston Texans Marlon Mack Dameon Pierce
Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Taylor Nyheim Hines
Jacksonville Jaguars Travis Etienne Jr. James Robinson
Kansas City Chiefs Clyde Edwards-Helaire Ronald Jones II
Los Angeles Chargers Austin Ekeler Isaiah Spiller
Los Angeles Rams Cam Akers Darrell Henderson Jr.
Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobs Zamir White
Miami Dolphins Chase Edmonds Raheem Mostert
Minnesota Vikings Dalvin Cook Alexander Mattison
New England Patriots Damien Harris Rhamondre Stevenson
New Orleans Saints Alvin Kamara Mark Ingram II
New York Giants Saquon Barkley Matt Breida
New York Jets Breece Hall Michael Carter
Philadelphia Eagles Miles Sanders Kenneth Gainwell
Pittsburgh Steelers Najee Harris Benny Snell Jr.
Seattle Seahawks Ken Walker III Rashaad Penny
San Francisco 49ers Elijah Mitchell Tyrion Davis-Price
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Leonard Fournette Rachaad White
Tennessee Titans Derrick Henry Hassan Haskins
Washington Commanders Antonio Gibson Brian Robinson Jr.

