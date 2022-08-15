Who is Jonathan Taylor’s backup for fantasy football?

As the 2022 NFL season approaches, the top player in average draft position for fantasy football is unsurprisingly Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. Appearing in all 17 games last season, he led the league in rushing with 1,811 yards on 5.5 yards per carry and 18 touchdowns. He’s an obvious choice for anyone with the top pick in their respective drafts and that increases the value for his backup.

Running back is the most volatile position on the field and a potential season ending injury is always around the corner. If you do decide to take someone like Taylor with a high pick, it’d be wise to also draft his “handcuff” as an insurance. We’ll take a look at Taylor’s backup below.

Jonathan Taylor RB handcuff

Taylor’s backup in Indianapolis is Nyheim Hines, who is entering his fifth season with the Colts. Hines also appeared in all 17 games last season, rushing for 276 yards on 4.9 yards per carry and punching in two touchdowns. He also showed off his abilities as a pass-catcher, hauling in 40 of 57 targets for 310 yards and a score. The veteran back averaged 6.6 fantasy points per game backing up Taylor.

Hines is currently RB44 in ADP, so you should be able to snag him in later rounds if your get the chance.