Who is Derrick Henry’s backup for fantasy football?

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has been a terrifying force on the field for years but finally got bit by the injury bug last season. The 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year suffered a foot injury against the Colts on Halloween, ending his regular season campaign after just eight games.

“King” Henry is currently fifth in average draft position for fantasy football and certainly warrants a top draft pick even coming off a foot injury. However, last season showed that those types of injuries are always around the corner for a top running back and it’d be wise for fantasy managers to draft their “handcuff” for insurance. We’ll take a look at Henry’s backup below.

Derrick Henry RB handcuff

Henry’s backup in Tennessee is Dontrell Hilliard, who is entering his fifth season in the league and second with the Titans. Hilliard appeared in eight games last season and did a decent job filling in for Henry after the injury. He ended the year running for 350 rushing yards on 6.3 yards per carry and punched in two touchdowns.

Hilliard is currently RB80 in ADP, so you’ll be able to snag him in later rounds in your fantasy drafts or possibly even pick him up off waivers.