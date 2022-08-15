Who is Nick Chubb’s backup for fantasy football?

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has been one of the more powerful running backs in the NFL since his arrival from Georgia in 2018.

He ran for 1,259 yards on 5.5 yards per carry and eight touchdowns last season, a campaign that marked his third straight 1,000-yard season and earned him Pro Bowl status in as many years. He ultimately finished the season as the 13th ranked fantasy football running back and is currently 16th in average draft position this year.

However, running back is the most volatile position on the field and a potential season ending injury is always around the corner. If you do decide to take someone like Chubb with a high pick, it’d be wise to also draft one of his “handcuffs” as insurance. We’ll take a look at Chubb’s backups below.

Nick Chubb RB handcuff

What makes Chubb’s accolades even more impressive is that he’s been able to do it in the presence of Kareem Hunt, another Pro-Bowl running back who has created a nice 1-2 punch in Cleveland. Hunt was harangued by injuries last season but still managed to run for 386 yard on 4.9 yards per carry and five touchdowns in eight games. Hunt is currently RB31 in average draft position so if you want to pair the two backs together in your draft, you’d have to do it quick.

The other backup in Cleveland is D’Ernest Johnson, who earned himself a one-year contract based on his performance last season. With both Chubb and Hunt sidelined for their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Broncos on October 21, the former USF tailback introduced himself to the world by rushing for 146 yards and a touchdown. He ultimately finished the season with 534 rushing yards on 5.3 yards per carry and three scores.

Johnson is currently RB67 in ADP, so you’d be able to find him at the end of your respective drafts if you choose to use him as a handle for Chubb.