Former Sparks center Liz Cambage announces she is stepping away from WNBA

Former Los Angeles Sparks center Liz Cambage announced on Instagram on Monday that she is stepping away from the WNBA for the time being to focus on “healing and personal growth”. This comes weeks after she and the Sparks agreed to part ways with a contract divorce.

The Australia native’s career spans back to 2007, where she has bounced back and forth between the WNBA, the WNBL in Australia, and the WCBA in China. As a four-time WNBA All-Star, her biggest accolade was setting the league’s single-game scoring record with a 53-point outburst against the New York Liberty in 2018.

Cambage has been a magnet for controversy in recent month as reports in May cited her directing racial slurs at Nigerian National team in a closed door scrimmage ahead of the Tokyo Olympic last year. She has since denied the accusations. She arrived to the Sparks prior to this season, but apparent tensions in the locker room led to the two sides parting ways last month.