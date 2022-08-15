Cameron Smith withdraws from BMW Championship due to hip injury

Golfer Cameron Smith will not take part in this week’s BMW Championship as he’s still dealing with ‘hip discomfort’ according to the golfer. Smith has reportedly been having this issue for several months and has decided to take some time off.

It’s been a big year for Smith so far, as he’s taken both The Players Championship and the British Open. The latter was his first major championship. We’ll see how long Smith is out for as he battles this hip injury. He’s in third place in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Rory McIlroy is the favorite to win the BMW Championship at +1000. Xander Schauffele, Will Zalatoris, and Tony Finau headline a long list of players checking in at +1400. Zalatoris is coming off a win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and might be a strong bet heading into this week’s event.