Alabama tops first AP poll of 2022 college football season

The Tide will once again begin the season at No. 1 in the AP poll with Ohio State following them at No. 2.

By Nick Simon
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Associated Press released its first poll for the 2022 college football and to no surprise, a familiar face will start out on top.

Alabama will enter the season as the No. 1 ranked team in the country and this matches up with the team being the preseason favorite to win the College Football Playoff championship on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Crimson Tide fell to Georgia in the national title game this past January and returns several key players, mostly notably reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young at quarterback and elite edge rusher Will Anderson JR. at outside linebacker.

The usual suspects of Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson immediately follow the Crimson Tide by rounding out the top four. The Buckeyes open the season with a high profile home game against Notre Dame and will have three preseason Heisman candidates in quarterback C.J. Stroud, running back TreVeyon Henderson, and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Meanwhile, UGA will be looking to replace the boatload of talent it lost from last year’s title team while Clemson will be looking to get back into the CFP race after a “down” 10-3 campaign last season.

Other notable rankings include USC checking in at 14 under the guidance of first-year head coach Lincoln Riley and Miami checking in at 16 under the guidance of first-year head coach Mario Cristobal. Cincinnati will start the season at 23 coming off its run to the College Football Playoff while fellow AAC/future Big 12 conference mate Houston immediately follows them at 24.

2022 AP College Football Poll Preseason

Ranking Team Last Week Votes (1st place)
Ranking Team Last Week Votes (1st place)
1 Alabama 2 1,566 (64)
2 Ohio State 6 1,506 (6)
3 Georgia 1 1,455 (3)
4 Clemson 14 1,292
5 Notre Dame 8 1,242
6 Texas A&M N/A 1,212
7 Utah 12 1,209
8 Michigan 3 1,203
9 Oklahoma 10 956
10 Baylor 5 884
11 Oregon 22 831
12 Oklahoma State 7 814
13 North Carolina State 20 752
14 USC N/A 711
15 Michigan State 9 631
16 Miami (FL) N/A 476
17 Pittsburgh 13 383
18 Wisconsin N/A 365
19 Arkansas 21 348
20 Kentucky 18 332
21 Ole Miss 11 324
22 Wake Forest 15 303
23 Cincinnati 4 265
24 Houston 17 263
25 BYU 19 234

