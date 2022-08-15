Report: Myles Brennan walking away from football ahead of sixth season at LSU

Kristian Garic of WWL in New Orleans reported on Monday that LSU quarterback Myles Brennan will walk away from football just ahead of the Tigers’ season opener against Florida State on September 4. The veteran QB was involved in a three-man quarterback competition during fall camp and was reportedly informed that he didn’t win the job.

Brennan’s time in Baton Rouge, LA, spans all the way back to 2017, where he arrived as a highly touted four-star recruit out of nearby Bay St. Louis, MS. After serving as a backup as a true freshman, he spent the next two seasons backing up Joe Burrow as the future No. 1 overall pick rose to prominence and led LSU to a national championship during the 2019 season. Brennan finally got his opportunity to start in 2020, but he suffered an abdominal injury in Week 3 that ended his season prematurely.

Following the 2021 season, the veteran initially set his sights on entering the transfer portal before ultimately deciding to come back under the tutelage of new head coach Brian Kelly. With Brennan leaving, LSU’s offense will be headed up by either Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels or redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier.