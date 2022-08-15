Baylor transfer QB Gerry Bohanon wins starting job at USF, incumbent Timmy McClain enters transfer portal

Former Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon has won the starting quarterback competition at USF, beating out incumbent Timmy McClain after a two-week quarterback battle in fall camp. The school officially announced that the transfer had won the starting job on Monday and shortly afterwards, Will Turner of Bulls247 reported that McClain had entered the transfer portal.

A forrmer four-star prospect out of Earle, AR, Bohanon arrived to Baylor in 2018 as part of Matt Rhule’s first full recruiting class in Waco, TX. Spending three years as a backup, he finally got his opportunity to start in 2021 and excelled in the role. Appearing in 12 games, he helped lead the Bears to the Big 12 Championship last season, completing 62.9% of his passes for 2,200 yards, 18 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also added 323 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground, making him a true dual-threat weapon. He ended up losing the quarterback competition to Blake Shapen during spring practice, prompting him to enter the transfer portal and settle in Tampa at USF.

USF head coach Jeff Scott is now putting his trust in a veteran quarterback to get them over the hump and potentially to a bowl game this season. Scott enters his third season of a massive rebuilding project in Tampa after going 3-18 through his first two seasons. Scott, Bohanon, and the Bulls will open the season at home vs. BYU on September 3.