MLB announces key dates for 2022 postseason

Major League Baseball announced a few key dates for the 2022 playoffs, including the start of the World Series and Wild Card round. The first date of the World Series is October 28 and the final game of the season would be Game 7 on Nov. 5. The Wild Card round will take place from October 7-9. After that the divisional round starts on Oct. 11 while the NLCS start date is Oct. 18 and ALCS Oct. 19.

The Atlanta Braves are the defending champions and will likely start a title defense in the postseason from the NL Wild Card spot. The Los Angeles Dodgers hold the best record in the MLB as of August 15. The Houston Astros are the defending American League champions and have the best record in the AL. The Dodgers are favored to win the World Series at +380 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Behind them, the Astros are next up at +425, followed by the Yankees (+450), Mets (+475) and Braves (+1100).