MLB playoff bracket: Breaking down seeds, matchups for 2022 postseason

The 2022 MLB season has about a month and a half to go until we reach the playoffs. Since the format for the playoffs was adjusted before this season, there should be more drama heading into the home stretch with the standings tight. The American League wild card race has about seven teams involved while the National League is a bit more condensed. Here we’re going to take a look at the bracket as of August 15 and what the potential MLB playoff matchups could look like.

MLB playoff bracket: Matchups on August 15

American League

No. 3 Cleveland Guardians (AL Central winner) vs. No. 6 Tampa Bay Rays (3rd WC spot)

No. 4 Toronto Blue Jays (1st WC spot) vs. No. 5 Seattle Mariners (2nd WC spot)

The winner of the 3-6 matchup would face the No. 2 New York Yankees in the Divisional round. The winner of the 4-5 matchup would face the No. 1 Houston Astros in the next round.

National League

No. 3 St. Louis Cardinals (NL Central winner) vs. No. 6 Philadelphia Phillies (3rd WC spot)

No. 4 Atlanta Braves (1st WC spot) vs. No. 5 San Diego Padres (2nd WC spot)

The winner of the 3-6 matchup would go on to face the No. 2 New York Mets in the Divisional round. The winner of the 4-5 matchup would face the No. 1 Los Angeles Dodgers in the next round.