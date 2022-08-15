2022 WNBA Playoff schedule: Game dates, times, more for first round matchups

The WNBA Playoffs will get started Wednesday, August 17 when the New York Liberty take on the Chicago Sky in Game 1 of their first round series at 8 p.m. on ESPN2. That game will be followed by the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces hosting the Phoenix Mercury at 10 p.m. ESPN.

There is another doubleheader scheduled for Thursday, August 18. The Dallas Wings will travel to take on the Connecticut Sun at 8 p.m. on ESPNU followed by the Washington Mystics and the Seattle Storm at 10 p.m. on ESPN2.

The first round is a best-of-3 series with the higher seed hosting the first two games. The third and deciding game of the series would be played at lower seed. Las Vegas, the winners of the Commissioners Cup are the favorites to win the WNBA Title. The Aces, led by WNBA MVP favorite A’ja Wilson, are betting at +115 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

aces may have just secured the 1 seed with this incredible sequence from a'ja wilson and kelsey plum pic.twitter.com/3wQMiMoPiz — jack maloney (@jackmaloneycbs) August 14, 2022

The Chicago Sky (+230), Seattle Storm (+350) and Washington Mystics (+700) are the betting favorites while the Dallas Wings (+5000), Phoenix Mercury (+7000) and New York Liberty (+7000) are major longshots.

Round 1 game schedule

Wednesday, August 17

No. 7 New York Liberty vs. No. 2 Chicago Sky, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

No. 8 Phoenix Mercury vs. No. 1 Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN

Thursday, August 18

No. 6 Dallas Wings vs. No. 3 Connecticut Sun, 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU

No. 5 Washington Mystics vs. No. 4 Seattle Storm, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Saturday, August 20

No. 7 New York Liberty vs. No. 2 Chicago Sky, 12 p.m. ET

No. 8 Phoenix Mercury vs. No. 1 Las Vegas Aces, 9 p.m. ET,

Sunday, August 21

No. 6 Dallas Wings vs. No. 3 Connecticut Sun, 12 p.m. ET

No. 5 Washington Mystics vs. No. 4 Seattle Storm, 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, August 23

No. 7 New York Liberty vs. No. 2 Chicago Sky, TBD

No. 8 Phoenix Mercury vs. No. 1 Las Vegas Aces, TBD

Wednesday, August 24

No. 6 Dallas Wings vs. No. 3 Connecticut Sun, TBD

No. 5 Washington Mystics vs. No. 4 Seattle Storm, TBD